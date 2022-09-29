Demko will defend the crease at home versus Seattle on Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Demko finished third in games played last season (64) and should once again find himself at the top of the league in that category this year as well. The netminder's frequent appearances in goal led him to 33 wins and a career-best 2.72 GAA, though he recorded just one shutout. Still, Demko figures to offer top-end fantasy value regardless of format.