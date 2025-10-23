Demko will guard the road crease against Nashville on Thursday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko and Kevin Lankinen have alternated starts for most of the first few weeks of the season, and that pattern will continue against the Predators. Over his first four starts, Demko has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.28 GAA and .922 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against Nashville on Thursday, as the team has averaged just 2.43 goals to begin the year, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league.