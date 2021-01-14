Demko will start Thursday's contest against Edmonton.

Demko handled back up duties in Wednesday's win over the Oilers, but he'll get the nod himself on the second leg of the back-to-back. Last season with the Canucks, the 25-year-old went 13-10-2 along with a 3.06 GAA and .905 save percentage in 27 appearances. Demko will have his hands full with Connor McDavid and the rest of the potent Edmonton offense Thursday.