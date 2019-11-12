Play

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Tuesday

Demko will guard the cage for Tuesday's home clash with the Predators.

Demko has been used sparingly this season, but has performed well when called upon, as he is 4-2-0 with a 1.99 GAA in six appearances. The netminder will face off with a Predators squad that is scoring 3.82 goals per game (second highest in the league), not exactly the ideal matchup for earning a fifth win of the year.

