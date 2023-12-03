Demko will protect the road goal versus the Flames on Saturday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Demko faced a barrage in his start Thursday versus Vegas, giving up four goals on 44 shots in a loss. He's had mixed results lately with a 2.88 GAA and a .901 save percentage over his last eight games, though some regression was expected after his stellar first month of the season. The Flames have won five of their last eight games, including a victory over the Canucks -- with Casey DeSmith in goal -- on Nov. 16.