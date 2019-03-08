Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine versus Oilers
Demko will start Thursday in Edmonton.
Demko gave up five goals on 24 shots in his last start, a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes back on Feb. 28. He'll be looking for his first win since Jan. 18 and second win overall, facing an Oilers team that comes in having won three straight games, scoring four goals in each victory.
