Demko stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Demko played well, but the Canucks' offense was limited to a Brock Boeser power-play tally in the first period. Demko has given up six goals on 74 shots across two starts since he returned from a groin injury. The 27-year-old netminder is down to 4-11-2 with a 3.82 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 17 starts this season. The Canucks' next game is against a much tougher foe as they host the Maple Leafs on Saturday.