Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tough-luck loss in Philly
Demko stopped 32 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
The Canucks grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but after intermission the momentum was entirely with the Flyers -- Philly outshot Vancouver 26-8 over the final two frames, and Demko needed to make a number of huge saves just to keep his team in the game at all. The young netminder sports a strong 2.45 GAA and .919 save percentage on the year, but with Jacob Markstrom also playing well, Demko will remain the backup for now.
