Demko made 21 saves in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Boston scored two shorthanded goals in the first period, giving Linus Ullmark all the support he would need in the other crease. Demko took his first loss in over a month, snapping a nine-start win streak, but it was perhaps overdue as the 28-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in three of his last five outings. Despite the recent stumbles, he still sports a 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage in 12 starts since the calendar flipped to 2024.