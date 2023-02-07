Demko (lower body) is traveling with the Canucks for thhe team's current four-game road trip and will skate on his own prior to practice Tuesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, Demko is still "about a week and a half away from getting back on the ice," but it isn't clear if Kaplan means he'll be ready to return to game action or simply resume practicing with his teammates at that point. There's been some speculation that once healthy, Demko could be moved at the trade deadline, a potential scenario that would almost certainly lead to a significant increase in his fantasy value down the stretch. The 27-year-old goaltender has gone 3-10-2 while posting a sub-par 3.93 GAA and .883 save percentage through 15 appearances this season.