Demko (knee) did join the Canucks for their trip to Nashville for Games 3 and 4 despite being labeled week-to-week, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports Thursday.

Given Demko's week-to-week timeline, his presence on the trip is likely more about being around the team and perhaps helping Casey DeSmith in an off-ice capacity. Until the 28-year-old Demko is upgraded to day-to-day, he shouldn't be expected to get back into the crease.