Demko stopped 40 of 44 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas doubled up Vancouver in shots, and Demko wasn't able to be the difference in this contest. He's allowed 15 goals over his last six games, giving up exactly four goals in each of his three losses in that span. The American netminder slipped to 11-6-0 with a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 17 contests. The Canucks' next game is in Calgary on Saturday.