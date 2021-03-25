Demko yielded four goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Demko was overpowered by Andrew Copp, who scored three of his four goals against the goalie -- he also had an empty-netter when head coach Travis Green pulled his goalie. The 25-year-old Demko has lost his last two games after winning seven of the previous eight. He has a 12-12-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Canucks have a week off before playing the Flames on March 31, which should give Demko plenty of time to practice and shake off his recent struggles.