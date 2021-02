Demko surrendered four goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers in Tuesday.

Demko had a 3-0 lead to protect after 15:17, but the Oilers steadily took over and gained the lead on a Tyler Ennis goal in the third period. It was a disappointing loss for Demko, who fell to 4-8-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 13 games this season. Neither Demko nor Braden Holtby has been very good lately, and a rematch with the Oilers on Thursday presents a high risk of poor results.