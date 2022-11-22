Demko allowed five goals on 38 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Canucks' offense had a three-goal burst early in the third period to pull ahead 4-2, but Demko gave it all back almost as fast. It's the latest in a season full of multi-goal collapses for the 26-year-old, who continues to struggle behind a defense that gives up 33.5 shots per game, the 10th-highest mark in the league. Demko is now at 2-9-2 with a 3.87 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 13 starts. He started consecutive games for the first time since late October, but with this ugly loss, Demko figures to resume a fairly even split of time with Spencer Martin.