Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Unravels versus Jets

Demko yielded three goals on 34 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

A perfect first period gave way to two goals on 19 shots as the Jets took the game over in the second, and Demko was not up to task. The 23-year-old dropped to 4-2-0 with a 1.99 GAA and a .933 save percentage in six starts. Despite the rocky outing Friday, Demko's shown the ability to be a solid backup this season. That's about all the credit he can get -- Jacob Markstrom is the clear No. 1 goalie in Vancouver.