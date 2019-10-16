Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Victorious in season debut

Demko turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Red Wings.

With starter Jacob Markstrom away from the team on a personal matter, Demko drew in for the first time this season and was perfect outside of a Dylan Larkin goal 30 seconds in. Demko has been Vancouver's goalie-in-waiting since being drafted 36th overall by the Canucks in 2014 and he'll be the de facto No. 1 as long as Markstrom is away. Demko made nine appearances (eight starts) last season and went 4-3-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage.