Demko and the Canucks won't play the Flames on Wednesday due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Canucks have one player in COVID-19 protocol, and according to Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca, the league is exercising caution as it waits for additional test results. The Canucks' next scheduled game is Saturday against the Oilers. Demko signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension with the Canucks earlier Wednesday.