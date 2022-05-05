Demko's lower-body injury is considered minor and won't impact his availability for Opening Night next year, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Demko saw action in 64 games this year in which he posted a 33-22-7 record with one shutout and a career-best 2.72 GAA. Looking ahead to next year, the 26-year-old netminder should once again be expected to play the majority of the Canucks games, making him a top-end fantasy target.