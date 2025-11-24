Demko (lower body) will join the Canucks on their upcoming four-game road trip, Adam Kierszenblat of The Hockey News reports Monday.

Demko is far from a lock to get into a game during the upcoming trip, but the fact that the team is going to bring him certainly seems to be a step in the right direction. Until Demko is given the green light, Kevin Lankinen figures to see the bulk of the workload, though a back-to-back against the Sharks and Kings on Friday and Saturday, respectively, could see Nikita Tolopilo make his season debut.