Demko (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Oilers, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Demko will finish the season having gone 33-22-7 while posting a 2.72 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 64 appearances. The 26-year-old netminder is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, so he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. Demko will continue to serve as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder in 2022-23.