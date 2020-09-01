Demko, as expected, will guard the crease against the Golden Knights for Tuesday's Game 5, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Demko will take over between the pipes after Jacob Markstrom is reportedly dealing with a lower-body issue. It will be Demko's first playoff start of his career and could be the first of many if the Canucks opt against re-sign Markstrom in the offseason.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to start Game 5•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Makes brief relief appearance•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sets new best for single-game saves•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Slated to start•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Bested by Blue Jackets•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Between pipes Sunday•