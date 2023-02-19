Demko (groin) will join Vancouver on its upcoming two-game road trip, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Demko will be one of three Canucks netminders on the trip so there's no guarantee he'll be in action. He's missed the last 32 games and was absent from Sunday's practice.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Not practicing Sunday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Suffers setback in practice•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Needs more practice time•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Traveling with team•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Timeline still unclear•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Skates without equipment•