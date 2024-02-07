Demko made 22 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old netminder won his ninth straight start, with his last loss coming Jan. 4 in St. Louis. Since then, Demko has posted a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage. The hot streak is bolstering his Vezina case, and he's now tied with Alexandar Georgiev for the NHL lead in wins at 27, while Demko's 2.43 GAA and .920 save percentage on the season are also top-10 marks.