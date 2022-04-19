Demko allowed two goals on 30 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

Demko allowed both goals to Roope Hintz, one on the power play and one shorthanded, but the Canucks' offense easily covered the damage. During Demko's five-game winning streak, he's allowed just 10 goals while facing at least 30 shots in four of the five contests. The 26-year-old is up to 33-20-6 with a 2.63 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 61 outings. With the Golden Knights also losing Monday, the Canucks still have a chance to make the playoffs -- that means a lot more work for Demko as long as they remain in the hunt. The Canucks host the Senators on Tuesday, and a starting goalie hasn't yet been named for that contest.