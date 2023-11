Demko posted a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Demko is up to two shutouts this season, and they've both come during his five-game winning streak. He's allowed a total of five goals on 127 shots in that impressive span, and the Canucks are showing the ability to win in a variety of ways this season. Demko is up to 6-2-0 with a 1.56 GAA and a .947 save percentage this season. The Canucks' next game is Monday at home versus the Oilers.