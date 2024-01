Demko stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Arizona.

Travis Dermott's first-period goal was the lone mark against Demko on Thursday as the 28-year-old netminder cruised to a fifth-straight win. Demko hasn't lost back-to-back starts since October, as he improved to 23-8-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.42 GAA this season. He should be back in net Saturday when the Canucks host Toronto.