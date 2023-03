Demko stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Demko has not allowed more than two goals in any of his last five games, and he's won his last four. The 27-year-old improved to 8-11-2 with a 3.41 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Canucks begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Arizona.