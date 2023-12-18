Demko made 25 saves in Sunday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

The 28-year-old netminder won his fourth straight start and fifth in six December outings, and two of the three pucks to get past Demko on Sunday came on Chicago power plays. Despite his impressive 5-1-0 record on the month, Demko's .908 save percentage is a big drop from his early-season performance. As long as the Canucks keep scoring four-plus goals for him every night, however, Demko has plenty of margin for error.