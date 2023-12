Demko stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Demko won for the fifth time in six starts, but it was hardly a commanding performance. The 28-year-old left the door ajar for the Sharks, but the Canucks' offense was able to lead the way to the win. Demko is up to 17-7-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Thursday versus the Flyers.