Demko made 42 saves in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Demko was great for most of the night, other than a 3:26 span early in the second when he allowed three goals that allowed the Leafs to tie the game. But he gathered himself and was the difference maker for the Canucks on Saturday against a hot-shooting Leafs squad. In fact, this game was his busiest this season. Demko has put up six straight wins and has 24 on the season, which moves him into second in the NHL behind Alexandar Georgiev (25). Marry those wins to his 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage, and you have one of the best fantasy netminders in the league.