Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Demko gave up five goals on 20 shots in his last outing, a loss against the Kings. The 28-year-old showed clear improvement, making some key saves in a much closer game that ultimately went in the Canucks' favor. Demko has won just two of his last seven outings, but he's still got a good 32-13-2 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 47 appearances. The Canucks' next game is Thursday in Vegas.