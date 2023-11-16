Demko stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Demko gave up a pair of power-play goals in the first period and an even-strength tally in the second, but the Canucks were able to pull off the comeback win. This was just the third time in 11 outings that Demko's given up at least three goals, though it's happened in each of his last two starts. He's up to 8-3-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .932 save percentage. He'll likely watch from the bench Thursday as the Canucks visit the Flames, with Casey DeSmith expected to get the start.