Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Wins in return to crease
Demko gave up two goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 win over the Flames.
Demko missed three weeks with a concussion. He had all the support he needed halfway through the first period, as the Canucks erupted with three goals early. The 24-year-old improved to 8-4-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Expect to see Jacob Markstrom in the blue paint for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks.
