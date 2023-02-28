Demko allowed four goals on 38 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Stars on Monday

Demko earned a win in his first start since Dec. 1, stopping 34 of 38 shots. The 27-year-old netminder improves to 4-10-2 with a .886 save percentage this season. Barring a trade, Demko should see the majority of starts in Vancouver down the stretch. Still, it'll be hard to rely on Demko initially, as the Canucks seem likely to unload more talent as they enter a rebuild.