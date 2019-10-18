Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Wins second straight
Demko saved 34 of 37 shots during Vancouver's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on Thursday.
Demko conceded three goals in the first two periods, including two in less than one minute, but didn't allow a single goal in the shootout. Through two starts this season, Demko has two wins and has posted a .938 save percentage. Despite his solid contributions, he'll likely return to the bench for Saturday's game against New Jersey.
