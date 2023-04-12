Demko stopped 33 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Demko has finished the year strong, allowing just four goals over his last three outings. He won 11 of 17 appearances following his return from a groin injury that kept him out for roughly half of the campaign, looking much more like the goalie fantasy managers expected him to be. Demko's rough start to the year weighed him down to a 14-14-4 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 32 outings. It's expected Collin Delia will get the nod for the Canucks' last game Thursday in Arizona.