Demko stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

After Vancouver jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead, the Penguins scored three unanswered goals against Demko to force overtime. However, Elias Pettersson would score the winner in the extra frame, giving Demko his fifth win in his last six starts. The 28-year-old netminder improves to 21-8-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 GAA this season. The Canucks are back in action Saturday on the road versus the Sabres.