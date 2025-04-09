Demko stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

In one of the more unusual finishes to a game this season, the Canucks fell behind 5-2 after giving up two goals in 24 seconds late in the third period. They then bounced all the way back with three goals in the final minute, followed by a Kiefer Sherwood tally in overtime to give Demko his fourth win in his last six outings despite the poor performance. For the season, Demko is up to 10-8-3 with a 2.90 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Canucks' next game is another tough matchup in Colorado on Thursday.