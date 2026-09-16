General manager Ryan Johnson said Wednesday that Demko (hip) won't be a full participant in training camp, Canucks play-by-play announcer Brendan Batchelor reports.

Demko was sidelined to close out the 2025-26 campaign due to hip surgery, and the Canucks announced last week that he doesn't yet have a timetable for his return. Johnson indicated Wednesday that Demko won't be with one of the main groups to begin camp, but the netminder will be on the ice in Penticton with his teammates as he continues his recovery process. While it's not yet clear whether Demko's recovery will impact his availability for the start of the regular season, Kevin Lankinen, Chris Driedger and Nikita Tolopilo are candidates to see time in net if Demko is sidelined.