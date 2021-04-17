Demko (not injury related) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Demko was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, but it appears he needs a few more practice sessions to get back up to speed. Head coach Travis Green is hopeful that Demko will be ready for Tuesday's rematch against the Leafs. Braden Holtby is the expected starter for now, while Michael DiPietro will likely serve as the backup.