Demko (undisclosed) won't dress for Saturday's home game against Columbus, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Kevin Lankinen is set to get the start, and Jiri Patera will serve as the backup goaltender. Demko isn't in the lineup for what the team has termed as preventative maintenance. The 29-year-old goaltender has an extensive injury history, and presumably, the team is hoping that being cautious with Demko will ultimately lead to him avoiding any big stretches where he's unavailable this year.