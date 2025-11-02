Demko allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Canucks are dealing with a plethora of injuries, including Quinn Hughes' lower-body ailment, which doesn't make life any easier on Demko. The Wild have had their own struggles, but they had the better of the Canucks in this one as Demko gave up a season-high four goals. On the year, Demko is at a 4-4-0 record with a 2.41 GAA and a .917 save percentage through eight appearances. He's mostly been sharing the crease with Kevin Lankinen, though it hasn't been a strict rotation, so it's not clear who will start in Nashville on Monday.