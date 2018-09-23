Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Yields four goals in full game
Demko stopped 17 of 21 shots Saturday in 5-2 road loss to the Flames.
Austin Czarnik gave Demko fits, as the first-year Flame produced a hat trick through the first two periods. Demko made his NHL debut with Vancouver last season, but he's been limited to that single game in which he surrendered four goals on 30 shots versus the Blue Jackets but still emerged the victor. Look for Demko to spend most of his time with AHL Utica this season.
