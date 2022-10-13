Demko allowed four goals on 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Demko posted a clean first period, but the Oilers made noise on special teams over the final 40 minutes. It was a rather humbling start to the year for Demko, who is expected to see one of the heavier workloads in the NHL this season with the skill set to cement his status among the elite goaltenders. The 26-year-old will probably get his chance to bounce back as the Canucks head east to continue their season-opening five-game road trip in Philadelphia on Saturday.