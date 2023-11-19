Demko stopped 22 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Demko had some big saves, but the Canucks were uncharacteristically loose -- a bad line change, an odd deflection and a turnover led to three of the Kraken's goals. This was Demko's second loss over six appearances in November. He's now at 8-4-0 with a 2.22 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Casey DeSmith has seen more time of late thanks to back-to-backs, but the Canucks don't have games on consecutive days until Friday and Saturday in Seattle and San Jose, respectively.