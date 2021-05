Demko allowed four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Demko has allowed four or more tallies in five of his last seven games. The 25-year-old netminder dropped to 14-18-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 33 contests overall. He's fading late, likely due to the Canucks' compressed schedule to finish the season. With a pair of back-to-backs left on the schedule, Demko and Braden Holtby figure to each get two more starts this year.