Demko allowed three goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Demko had an excellent start going until Elias Lindholm scored twice over the final five minutes of the game. Nonetheless, Demko earned his fourth win in his last six outings, though this was the first time he's given up multiple goals in a win since Nov. 15. The 27-year-old netminder has a 12-6-0 record with a 2.26 GAA and a .924 save percentage over 18 starts this season. The Canucks' next game is at home against the Devils.