Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Yields two goals in win
Demko stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Demko had it fairly easy over the first two periods, but the Sharks beat him twice in the final frame. It won't matter too much, as the 23-year-old netminder improved to 4-1-0 with only nine goals allowed in five appearances. It seems like wins will be easy to get behind a Canucks offense that has given Demko and average of 4.2 goals-per-game when he starts. Expect the San Diego native to start one of two games in the Canucks' next back-to-back, which occurs on the road Thursday in Chicago and Friday in Winnipeg.
