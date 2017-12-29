Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Drops five points on Blackhawks

Vanek exploded for five points (two goals, three assists) and a plus-5 rating in a 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

This was quite the showing from Vanek, who terrorized the Blackhawks with his 5-on-5 play. In fact, not one of his offensive exploits took place with the man advantage. The Austrian rewarded fantasy owners who saw him record a Dec. 19 hat trick and felt that he could be onto something in the attacking zone. Vanek is streakier than a poorly washed window, though he's prone to explosive performances like this one, often making him a nice tournament play in DFS settings.