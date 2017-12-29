Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Drops five points on Blackhawks
Vanek exploded for five points (two goals, three assists) and a plus-5 rating in a 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
This was quite the showing from Vanek, who terrorized the Blackhawks with his 5-on-5 play. In fact, not one of his offensive exploits took place with the man advantage. The Austrian rewarded fantasy owners who saw him record a Dec. 19 hat trick and felt that he could be onto something in the attacking zone. Vanek is streakier than a poorly washed window, though he's prone to explosive performances like this one, often making him a nice tournament play in DFS settings.
More News
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Hat trick against Habs•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Keeps helpers coming•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Extends point streak Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Rings up two points•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Scores third goal of season•
-
Canucks' Thomas Vanek: Notches first goal with new team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...